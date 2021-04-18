Slovak investors note potential in Georgia's energy sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 18

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Slovak investors see potential in Georgian's energy sector, the Embassy of Slovakia in Tbilisi told Trend.

"The country has great potential in the field of renewable energy, because Georgia is one of the leading countries in terms of per capita water resources and uses only 20 percent. The country also has a big potential for wind and solar energy production," the embassy said.

According to the source, another significant investment opportunities provides the manufacturing industry.

"In terms of sub-sectors, there are attractive investment opportunities in light and heavy industries, such as the manufacturing of clothing and textiles, transport and electrical components, building materials, paints, detergents, pharmaceuticals," the embassy said.

Bilateral relations between Georgia and Slovakia as well as cooperation within international organizations have been developing dynamically. Up to 10 international treaties and several inter-agency agreements form the legal basis for fruitful cooperation in the areas of economy, culture, defense, etc.

