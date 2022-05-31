Renewable energy potential of Azerbaijani liberated lands can become new area of EU-Azerbaijan “energy dialogue" - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Renewable energy potential of the liberated territories can become a new area of cooperation within EU – Azerbaijan “energy dialogue”, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Hungary Tahir Taghizade said in an interview to Daily News Hungary, Trend reports.

The ambassador noted that during the latest meeting of the Joint Commission, Minister Péter Szijjártó talked about the ongoing negotiations to import natural gas from Azerbaijan starting from the end of 2023, through Southern Europe.

"The situation in Ukraine has increased the necessity of alternative energy sources and routes for the European Union. It should be mentioned that Azerbaijan does not consider the export of its oil and gas resources as a political tool; it is rather a commercial issue. Another important point is that European countries are not only looking for new sources of oil and gas but also investing in renewable energy. Hungary is considering decreasing its dependence on natural gas by investing in nuclear energy," he said.

In this regard, the ambassador said, the renewable energy potential of the liberated territories can become a new area of cooperation within EU – Azerbaijan “energy dialogue”, as well as between Hungary and Azerbaijan.

"At the same time, Caspian Basin can play an important role in the implementation of REPowerEU (European Commission’s plan to make Europe independent from Russian fossil fuels well before 2030) and the future diversification of its natural gas supplies," he added.