Azerbaijani oil prices on the rise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $5.11 on July 7 compared to the previous price, amounting to $119.72 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on July 7 totaled $118.34 per barrel, up by $5.1 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $73.19 per barrel on July 7, growing by $4.67 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea increased by $4.68 compared to the previous price and made up $114.63 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 8)