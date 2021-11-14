Iranian currency rates for November 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 14, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies have increased and 14 have decreased in price, compared to November 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,058 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Nov.14 Iranian rial on Nov.13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,344 56,322 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,582 45,600 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,794 4,801 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,831 4,835 1 Danish krone DKK 6,463 6,463 1 Indian rupee INR 565 565 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,981 138,906 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,924 23,917 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,860 36,872 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,392 5,391 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,461 33,441 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,581 29,563 1 South African rand ZAR 2,738 2,745 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,205 4,206 1 Russian ruble RUB 577 575 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,787 30,754 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,054 31,060 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,483 49,160 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,080 2,079 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,141 35,113 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,233 9,218 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,584 6,584 100 Thai baths THB 128,485 128,268 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,081 10,108 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,608 35,609 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 48,058 48,064 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,749 9,742 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,337 13,334 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,950 2,956 1 Afghan afghani AFN 460 459 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,178 17,123 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,722 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,291 84,381 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,718 3,717 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 311,072 rials, and the price of $1 is 277,074 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 268,312 rials, and the price of $1 is 235,489 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 282,000-285,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 323,000-326,000 rials.

