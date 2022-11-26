Iranian currency rates for November 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 26, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to November 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,687 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 26 Iranian rial on November 24 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,824 50,545 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,403 44,518 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,033 4,001 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,252 4,206 1 Danish krone DKK 5,875 5,852 1 Indian rupee INR 514 514 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,565 136,325 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,698 18,748 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,179 30,045 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,374 5,372 1 Omani rial OMR 109,076 109,114 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,407 31,304 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,225 26,123 1 South African rand ZAR 2,456 2,465 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,254 2,256 1 Russian ruble RUB 692 690 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,881 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,349 28,164 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,529 30,441 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 41,180 40,958 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,143 1,149 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,098 32,106 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,600 8,542 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,858 5,864 100 Thai baths THB 117,383 116,481 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,376 9,180 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,447 31,316 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 43,687 43,519 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,028 9,035 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,529 15,411 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,676 2,686 1 Afghan afghani AFN 471 470 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,736 16,627 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,671 24,710 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,048 73,851 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,182 4,181 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,986

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 302,350 rials, and the price of $1 is 290,673 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 290,679 rials, and the price of $1 is 279,453 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 350,000-353,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 365,000-368,000 rials.

