...
Iranian currency rates for November 26

Finance Materials 26 November 2022 10:15 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 26, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to November 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,687 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on November 26

Iranian rial on November 24

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,824

50,545

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,403

44,518

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,033

4,001

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,252

4,206

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,875

5,852

1 Indian rupee

INR

514

514

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,565

136,325

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,698

18,748

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,179

30,045

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,374

5,372

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,076

109,114

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,407

31,304

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,225

26,123

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,456

2,465

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,254

2,256

1 Russian ruble

RUB

692

690

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,881

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,349

28,164

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,529

30,441

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

41,180

40,958

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,143

1,149

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,098

32,106

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,600

8,542

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,858

5,864

100 Thai baths

THB

117,383

116,481

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,376

9,180

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,447

31,316

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

43,687

43,519

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,028

9,035

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,529

15,411

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,676

2,686

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

471

470

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,736

16,627

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,671

24,710

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,048

73,851

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,182

4,181

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

11,986

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 302,350 rials, and the price of $1 is 290,673 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 290,679 rials, and the price of $1 is 279,453 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 350,000-353,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 365,000-368,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

