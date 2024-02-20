Axpo collaborates on major green hydrogen initiative in Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Axpo, a prominent energy company, has announced its participation in a significant green hydrogen endeavor located in the Abruzzo region of Italy, Trend reports via the company.

Partnering with Infinite Green Energy (IGE), the project's initiator, Axpo will leverage existing industrial infrastructure in Corfinio to facilitate the production and distribution of up to 12 tonnes of hydrogen daily. This initiative aims to support the decarbonization efforts of industries and transportation sectors facing challenges in reducing emissions.

The project centerpiece is a 30MW electrolyser, powered by a 45MWp solar plant, establishing it as one of Italy's largest hydrogen production facilities. Additionally, the facility plans to contribute green electricity to the local grid by the latter half of 2025.

IGE has already commenced discussions with hydrogen truck manufacturers regarding transportation applications. Notably, the Valle Peligna project has secured an initial offtake agreement with Etex, a leading European supplier of gypsum products. By utilizing green electricity to power its production lines, Etex aims to transition from natural gas to hydrogen, aligning with its sustainability objectives.

Overall, IGE estimates an annual reduction of approximately 67,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions, encompassing emissions from hard-to-abate industries. This initiative marks a significant step forward in Italy's journey towards achieving sustainable energy practices and reducing carbon footprints.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn