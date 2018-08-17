Uzbek gov't OKs import of drones to develop country's tourism potential

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

By Fikret Dolukhanov - Trend:

Geoinnovation center under the State Committee of Uzbekistan for Land Resources, Geodesy, Cartography and State Cadastre will import and use drones, the committee said in a statement Aug. 17.

The relevant provision is stipulated in the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan "On changes and amendments to some decisions of the government of the Republic of Uzbekistan "On measures for the targeted and effective use of unmanned aerial vehicles of civil aviation in the sectors of the economy"".

The government also allowed the temporary import of drones into Uzbekistan for the preparation of photo and video materials about the tourism potential of Uzbekistan, including the drones brought into the country by foreign creative groups. However, they must obtain permits.

The State Committee for Land Resources, Geodesy, Cartography and State Cadastre will gradually localize the production of drones, the document reads. Also, the committee will develop recommendations for their use, help to train operators, repair and maintain the devices.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news