Iran and Russia sign memorandum of cooperation on cybersecurity
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
Iran and Russia have signed a memorandum of cooperation on cybersecurity, Trend reports citing Iranian MFA.
The memorandum was signed during a meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
According to the memorandum, Iran and Russia will cooperate in regional and international circles to strengthen information security, fight organized crime using communication and telecommunications technologies, provide technical assistance and guarantee national and international security.
