CENN, EU, USAID take measures for revival of Georgian hospitality industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Caucasus Environmental NGO Network (CENN) with the support of the European Union (EU) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), organized a series of Match-Making & B2B events for Georgian businesses in tourism in order to support their growth, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The event was organized as part of the collaboration between two cross-cutting projects: "Embrace Tsalka" and "Digital Caucasus," both of which aim to promote and strengthen the local tourism sector.

Distinguished and leading experts involved in the tourism sector participated in the event, including representatives of associations and private companies, among them the Georgian National Tourism Administration, Enterprise Georgia, Gastronomic Association, Ecotourism Association, Association "Georgian Wine", Geo Trend, Georgian Travel Guide, Georgian Travel Guide, Community Sheen Folks, and Company Solvit, who introduced successful examples and innovations to the attendees

As reported, the event was a crucial stepping stone towards the revival of the hospitality industry in Georgia.

The two-day event was a chance to discuss new opportunities for local businesses, guide digital development, and exchange advice on innovations.

The first day of the event saw an in-depth training organized for entrepreneurs working in the tourism sector, including local businesses from Tsalka, as part of the event, invited experts instructed the entrepreneurs on the proper use of digital technologies and development of eco and gastro tourism, with practical exercises.

The next day of the event served to allow participants to put the acquired knowledge into practice. They emphasized the need for ecotourism development in the country and the crucial role of CENN and other environmental organizations in this process.

Among the invited speakers were representatives of digital technology projects which serve the digitalization of tourism.

