Turkmenistan discusses dev't of railway cooperation with ECO countries

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 21. Turkmenistan discussed the development of railway cooperation with the countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Trend reports.

According to an official source, this cooperation was discussed at the 15th Meeting of the Heads of Railway Authorities and the 9th Meeting of the Railway Committee under the auspices of the Transit Transport Coordination Council (TTCC) of the ECO member countries, which was held in Tehran.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of cooperation in the fields of railway transport, infrastructure development and new railway lines, harmonization of border crossing procedures, tariffs, and travel time.

In terms of the activation of international railway corridors, the factors of their sustainability, the processes of digitalization, and the introduction of intelligent transport systems were considered, within the framework of which an exhibition of the industry achievements of the ECO countries was held.

The Turkmen side spoke about the efforts of the country's leadership to integrate the national transport system into the global communications infrastructure and create large logistics centers to coordinate multimodal transportation in the region.

Special emphasis was placed on the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway, which is of strategic importance for the revival of the Great Silk Road. The great opportunities of this corridor for increasing cargo turnover and developing trade between the countries of Central Asia, the Caspian basin, and neighboring regions were noted.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan's railway sector has been actively modernizing in recent years, working to upgrade infrastructure, including the reconstruction of tracks and stations as well as the purchase of modern locomotives and wagons.

Turkmenistan also cooperates with international organizations and investors to implement large-scale infrastructure projects, which contribute to economic growth and improved transport links in the region.