Kazakhstan sends first batch of domestic ice cream to China

30 July 2018 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

Trend:

The first batch of popular brands of Kazakh ice cream “Bomba” (Bomb), “Bakhroma” (Fringe) and “Mishka na polyuse” (Bear at the Pole) has been sent to China, Kazakh media reported July 30.

A truck with 10 tons of Kazakh ice cream will go from Almaty to Shanghai, the media reported. The Shin-Line company is the supplier. The company has its own warehouse in Shanghai. It will become the central hub of the company in China, from which deliveries will be carried out throughout the northern, eastern and southeastern parts of the country.

"Entering the market of China was possible through a lot of work carried out by the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan and Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs (NCE) to promote Kazakh products in the Chinese market, in particular, to remove restrictions on the supply of ice cream. Today, we have launched exports to China, which will allow increasing the share of export of our products by 3 percent", said Andrey Shin, founder and director of the Shin-Line LLP.

Shin-Line LLP has signed agreements with more than 100 distributors for deliveries to China. The company plans to supply 200 tons of ice cream to the Chinese market by the year end.

