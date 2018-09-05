Nazarbayev: Kazakhstan stands for early achievement of peace in Afghanistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

Kazakhstan, as a member of the UN Security Council, supports the early achievement of peace in Afghanistan and the improvement of the status of women in the country, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said Sept. 5.

Nazarbayev made the remarks in the greeting speech addressed to the participants of the regional conference entitled as "Empowerment of women in Afghanistan" and held in Astana city, which was read by the Secretary of State of the country Gulshara Abdykalikova, TASS reported.

"With the active support of the world community, as a member of the UN Security Council, Kazakhstan pays special attention to security in Central Asia and Afghanistan. The empowerment of women in Afghanistan is crucial in this process. Appreciating the steps taken by the Afghan government to improve the status of women in the country and to ensure gender equality, we support the early achievement of peace on the Afghan land, in particular through the concept of "for Afghans and by efforts of the Afghans themselves," Nazarbayev said in his welcoming speech.

He believes that an important aspect of this work is the active use of the potential of the civil sector, international, regional and national non-governmental organizations, which are at the forefront of international efforts in this area.

"In this regard, the potential of international platforms, such as today's conference, allows for uniting the efforts of the entire international community, taking into account a wide range of views, for discussing the most important issues of current and effective work. I am convinced that today's conference will give an additional impetus to the effective search for ways of further development and rehabilitation of Afghanistan, improvement of the status of Afghan women, their wider involvement in the solution of political, economic and social issues in the country", Nazarbayev said.

The regional conference entitled as "Empowerment of women in Afghanistan" was initiated as part of the promotion of gender equality at the global level. The event was attended by delegations from Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, the European Union, India, China, Russia, US and UN.

