KASE: USD in Kazakhstan declining

19 September 2018 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

Trend:

The weighted average of US dollar exchange rate with T+1 calculations in tenge at the end of the morning trading session Sept. 19 at the Kazakhstan stock exchange (KASE) has amounted to 363.61 tenge per US dollar, Kazinform reported citing KASE.

Relative to similar trading on Sept. 18, the foreign exchange rate has fallen by 6.87 tenge.

During the session, the minimum US dollar exchange rate stood at 361.9 tenge per US dollar, the maximum rate – at the level of 366 tenge. The trading volume has amounted to $33.05 million.

On Sept. 18, at KASE, the weighted average rate of US dollar with T+1 calculations in tenge at the end of the morning trading session amounted to 370,48 tenge, at the end of the afternoon trading session – to 368,62 tenge, at the end of both sessions – to 369,36 tenge.

The total trading volume was $ 70.7 million.

