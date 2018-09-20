Construction of another metallurgical complex proposed in Kazakhstan

20 September 2018 16:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

The construction of metallurgical plants for the production of high-alloy, high-strength steel is necessary in Kazakhstan, the chairman of the board of the Kazakhstan Engineering Union, Meyram Pshembayev said at a press conference held in the Government’s residence, Kazinform reported.

"The mechanical engineering industry is the main consumer of metallurgical products. Today, we import mainly from the Russian Federation the special types of steel: high-alloy, high-strength and automotive steel," Pshembayev said.

The chairman of the board of the Kazakhstan Engineering Union stressed that the issue of construction of metallurgical plants for the production of high-alloy, high-strength steel is very important for the country today.

"We have to produce domestically at least 100,000 tons of steel per year. Given the growth rate of the automotive industry in the coming years, this issue will become highly important," Meyram Pshembayev added.

In turn, the first Vice-Minister for investments and development of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar said that the production of the country’s own steel for mechanical engineering industry will be provided for in the currently elaborated program for the development of mechanical engineering sector during 2019-2030.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russia's TMH buys passenger car producer from Kazakhstan Railways
Kazakhstan 17:03
Baikonur to have own special economic zone, will look for investors
Kazakhstan 14:25
IFC announces volume of investments in Kazakhstan projects
Economy news 14:20
Kazakh plant to manufacture new LADA Granta cars
Kazakhstan 13:40
Gold production increases in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 13:07
Rusnano company supply Kazakhstan with products worth nearly $2M
Kazakhstan 10:49
Latest
Fire breaks out near educational institution in Istanbul
Turkey 18:17
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets NATO deputy secretary general (PHOTO)
Politics 17:59
Azerbaijani Consul General speaks on expanding cooperation with Russia in energy sphere
Business 17:57
Azerbaijani Agency for Development of SMEs to implement "single window" (PHOTO)
Economy news 17:56
UK foreign minister Hunt says confident parliament will pass any Brexit deal
Europe 17:53
Germany's Merkel says there's a lot of work to do on Brexit by October
Europe 17:51
Germany's foreign minister says: Nobody will gain from Brexit
Europe 17:48
S.Korean company to help stabilize electricity consumption in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 17:46
Azerbaijani president receives NATO deputy secretary general
Politics 17:46