Construction of another metallurgical complex proposed in Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

The construction of metallurgical plants for the production of high-alloy, high-strength steel is necessary in Kazakhstan, the chairman of the board of the Kazakhstan Engineering Union, Meyram Pshembayev said at a press conference held in the Government’s residence, Kazinform reported.

"The mechanical engineering industry is the main consumer of metallurgical products. Today, we import mainly from the Russian Federation the special types of steel: high-alloy, high-strength and automotive steel," Pshembayev said.

The chairman of the board of the Kazakhstan Engineering Union stressed that the issue of construction of metallurgical plants for the production of high-alloy, high-strength steel is very important for the country today.

"We have to produce domestically at least 100,000 tons of steel per year. Given the growth rate of the automotive industry in the coming years, this issue will become highly important," Meyram Pshembayev added.

In turn, the first Vice-Minister for investments and development of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar said that the production of the country’s own steel for mechanical engineering industry will be provided for in the currently elaborated program for the development of mechanical engineering sector during 2019-2030.

