Turkey ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Kyrgyzstan and restore infrastructure

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu at the initiative of the Turkish side, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported that, at the beginning of the conversation, Cavusoglu expressed condolences to the people of Kyrgyzstan. At the same time, he reported on the greetings of the Turkish side of the agreements reached to stabilize the situation and the measures taken by the parties to prevent further escalation of tension.

Kazakbaev, thanking the interlocutor for the warm words, noted that on April 30, the Kyrgyz and Tajik sides, in accordance with the agreements reached between Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr . Zhaparov and Tajikistan Emomali Rakhmon, as well as telephone conversations of the heads of foreign affairs agencies, came to a mutual agreement on the cessation of hostilities and withdrawal troops and military equipment from border areas. He informed about the creation of a joint working group from among the employees of law enforcement agencies and executive authorities of the two countries in order to implement the planned measures and create appropriate stabilizing conditions for further fruitful negotiation process in the interests of the two friendly peoples and states.

Cavusoglu noted the determination of the Turkish side in providing medical and humanitarian assistance to the victims, and also expressed Turkey's readiness for all-round assistance in the socio-economic and infrastructural restoration of the region of Kyrgyzstan affected by the conflict.