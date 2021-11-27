11,358 people received COVID-19 vaccine in Kyrgyzstan over past day

Kyrgyzstan 27 November 2021 18:57 (UTC+04:00)
11,358 people received COVID-19 vaccine in Kyrgyzstan over past day

11,358 doses of vaccine against coronavirus infection were administered in Kyrgyzstan over the past day, the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

5,153 of them received the first dose, while 6,208 people – the second shot.

A total of 1,098,855 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Kyrgyzstan so far, 883,210 of them have received both doses.

Kyrgyzstan started the vaccination campaign on March 29, 2020. The country is inoculating its citizens with Sinopharm, Sputnik-V, Sputnik-Light, Astra Zeneca and Pfizer vaccines. In addition, Kyrgyzstan received 115,200 doses of Moderna vaccine through the COVAX initiative on Nov. 25.

Kyrgyzstan also has started revaccination of population on Nov. 17. The third dose can be offered to persons with moderate and severe immunodeficiency; persons aged 60 and over who have previously received Sinopharm, Sinovac and other inactivated vaccines; health care workers with a very high risk of infection and transmission of coronavirus infection; for persons who have suffered from COVID-19 disease (including previously vaccinated persons).

In addition, in order to achieve the maximum coverage of the population with vaccination against COVID - 19 the country’s Health Ministry made a decision to vaccinate new categories of citizens, these are 16-18 years old adolescents, pregnant and lactating women.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 power station opens tender to buy spares for engine
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 power station opens tender to buy spares for engine
Azerbaijan's MIDA LLC opens tender on construction of communications network
Azerbaijan's MIDA LLC opens tender on construction of communications network
Executive power of Azerbaijan’s Absheron district to purchase metal containers via tender
Executive power of Azerbaijan’s Absheron district to purchase metal containers via tender
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Russian gymnast wins gold in individual trampoline jumping in Baku Society 19:48
Turkmenistan boosts imports of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 19:39
Smoking to be banned in taxis in Georgia Georgia 19:01
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 18:59
11,358 people received COVID-19 vaccine in Kyrgyzstan over past day Kyrgyzstan 18:57
Prepared hard for the 28th World Competition in Baku - athlete from Denmark Society 18:55
Finalists in synchronized trampoline jumping among men and women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 17:46
Finalists in individual trampoline jumping among men announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 17:16
Azerbaijan expects mutual steps from Armenia towards achieving peace - FM Politics 17:07
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs meet at Economic Cooperation Council's meeting in Ashgabat Politics 17:06
Phone conversation held between Presidents of Azerbaijan and Belarus Politics 17:05
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:44
Azerbaijan confirms 1,617 more COVID-19 cases, 1,979 recoveries Society 16:44
ECO Council of FMs supports Azerbaijan's proposal to establish Clean Energy Center (PHOTO) Politics 16:28
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange revealed Business 16:25
Finalists in double mini-trampoline jumping among men announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 16:23
Finalists in acrobatic jumping among men named at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 15:40
Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova reaches finals of World Age Group competition Society 15:16
Kazakhstani Astana- Motors to produce Hyundai cars in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 14:54
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 27 Society 14:53
Finalists in acrobatic jumping among women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 14:52
Novavax developing vaccine that targets new COVID-19 variant US 14:50
Eni sells some stakes to Snam Oil&Gas 14:49
28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions underway in Baku (PHOTOS) Society 14:43
Azerbaijan reveals financing of pensions, benefits for 9M2021 Economy 14:43
Turkish company to organize cotton-textile cluster in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 14:24
Finalists in double mini-trampoline among women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 14:24
Georgia’s imports from Turkmenistan triple Georgia 14:13
Coach set goal to enter top three in individual trampoline jumping - Russian gymnast Society 14:07
Uzbek National Bank to issue its bonds on Russian Exchange Uzbekistan 14:06
33,946 new Covid cases registered in Russia in 24 hours Russia 14:02
Georgia to replace damaged buildings – Mayor of Tbilisi Georgia 13:48
Meeting in Sochi - new step towards sustainable peace in South Caucasus - Turkey's presidential administration Politics 13:42
Turkey's cargo traffic via its Gulluk port for 9M2021 revealed Turkey 13:40
GUAM shares reviews of results of Georgia's presidency Georgia 13:37
Uzbekistan to sell shares of its two banks to Russian banks Uzbekistan 13:36
EBRD to support green innovation in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 13:35
Turkmenistan's On Dogan to scale up production of vegetables, melons Business 13:34
Turkey shares data on cargo shipment via its ports from Greece for 9M2021 Turkey 13:33
Azerbaijan limits import of poultry products from number of countries Society 13:32
Number of flights from Iran’s Shahid Beheshti International Airport soars Transport 13:31
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via its ports from Italy for 9M2021 Turkey 13:30
Iran resumes activity of several enterprises in Sistan and Baluchestan Province Business 13:29
Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan notes increase in agricultural production for 10M2021 Economy 13:29
Relations between Baku, Moscow experience highest dev’t stage in history of Azerbaijan's independence – experts Politics 13:27
Sri Lanka bans travellers from 6 African nations due to Omicron COVID variant Other News 13:06
We feel very comfortable in National Gymnastics Arena in Baku - Israeli athletes Society 12:28
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's ICT sector ICT 12:12
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 12:11
Uzbekistan reveals leading banks without state share in terms of volume of deposits Uzbekistan 12:04
Number of people hospitalized after Listvyazhnaya mine explosion grows to 58 Russia 11:52
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 11:45
Georgia reveals top exported goods to China Georgia 11:36
Performing at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is unbelievably cool - Kazakh athlete Society 11:18
Iran’s NICICO records increase in sales Business 11:17
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 11:13
Azerbaijan notes growth in total liabilities of banks in 10M2021 Finance 11:13
Several hydrological points to be installed on rivers in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories – ministry Society 11:07
Iran’s Saipa Company increases auto manufacturing Business 11:06
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for November 27 Georgia 11:05
Uzbekistan names leading state-owned banks in terms of volume of deposits Uzbekistan 11:05
Georgia, EU to enhance co-op in foreign policy, security Georgia 10:44
Iran to reconsider guaranteed price for wheat purchase Business 10:43
Iran sees increases in exports Finance 10:41
Iran, Afghanistan to improve trade Business 10:39
Third day of 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competition kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 10:38
Turkey shares data on cargo shipment via its ports from Spain for 9M2021 Turkey 10:37
Methane outburst is viewed as likely cause behind deadly blast at Listvyazhnaya coalmine Russia 10:36
Turkey shares data on vehicles shipments between its Cesme, Greek Chios ports Turkey 10:30
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil & gas sector Economy 10:24
Iran's PBO talks reduced inflation rate Finance 10:23
Iranian startups to make their first initial public offering - Farabourse Business 10:21
Iran's solar power plants generate half of renewable energies - SATBA Oil&Gas 10:20
Iran eyes developing national space industry ICT 10:18
Azerbaijan once again achieves its goals at meeting in Russia’s Sochi - experts Politics 10:15
Uzbekistan shares updated COVID-19 data Uzbekistan 10:08
New World Order and India Other News 10:02
Iranian currency rates for November 27 Finance 09:59
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Oil&Gas 09:59
Azerbaijan sees decrease in number of users per payment terminal in 10M2021 Finance 09:59
Iran, France to improve economic ties Business 09:58
Turkey reveals volume of vehicles shipments between its Yalova, Italian Bari ports Turkey 09:57
Georgia-China trade turnover up Georgia 09:56
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 power station opens tender to buy spares for engine Tenders 09:56
Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna expect data on shot's protection against new COVID-19 variant soon US 09:42
“Armenian clan” guides European institutions (PHOTO) Politics 09:35
Iran, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan sign tripartite MoU on railway cooperation Business 08:43
Turkey bans travel from 5 African countries over new COVID-19 variant Turkey 08:41
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan sign an agreement worth about $612 million Uzbekistan 08:36
Kazakhstan has great potential to use high environmental standards in practice - AIFC Kazakhstan 08:00
South Africa says travel bans over new variant unjustified Other News 07:27
US announces travel restrictions over new COVID-19 variant US 06:45
At least 19 dead, 32 injured after bus crash in Mexico Other News 06:01
US company Moderna begins work on vaccine against new SARS-CoV-2 variant ‘Omicron’ US 05:14
Dozens of COVID-19 cases on flight from South Africa, Dutch authorities say Europe 04:32
Top Iran diplomat calls for lifting of sanctions, days before Vienna nuclear talks Nuclear Program 03:51
U.S. President Biden calls for intellectual property protection waivers on COVID-19 vaccines US 03:17
WTO postpones major meeting over COVID-19 concerns - sources Other News 02:34
Trilateral meeting in Sochi can be called historic - Chairman of State Duma Committee Politics 02:09
487 illegal immigrants rescued off Tunisian coast: ministry Arab World 01:57
All news