11,358 people received COVID-19 vaccine in Kyrgyzstan over past day

11,358 doses of vaccine against coronavirus infection were administered in Kyrgyzstan over the past day, the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

5,153 of them received the first dose, while 6,208 people – the second shot.

A total of 1,098,855 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Kyrgyzstan so far, 883,210 of them have received both doses.

Kyrgyzstan started the vaccination campaign on March 29, 2020. The country is inoculating its citizens with Sinopharm, Sputnik-V, Sputnik-Light, Astra Zeneca and Pfizer vaccines. In addition, Kyrgyzstan received 115,200 doses of Moderna vaccine through the COVAX initiative on Nov. 25.

Kyrgyzstan also has started revaccination of population on Nov. 17. The third dose can be offered to persons with moderate and severe immunodeficiency; persons aged 60 and over who have previously received Sinopharm, Sinovac and other inactivated vaccines; health care workers with a very high risk of infection and transmission of coronavirus infection; for persons who have suffered from COVID-19 disease (including previously vaccinated persons).

In addition, in order to achieve the maximum coverage of the population with vaccination against COVID - 19 the country’s Health Ministry made a decision to vaccinate new categories of citizens, these are 16-18 years old adolescents, pregnant and lactating women.