Kyrgyzstan, WB discuss projects in promising areas

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 27. Kyrgyzstan and the World Bank (WB) have discussed the implementation of promising projects and the progress made on previously reached agreements, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the matters were deliberated upon by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, and a WB delegation led by the Regional Director for Central Asia Countries, Tatiana Proskuryakova.

In particular, Japarov highlighted the importance of the high-quality implementation of the Kambarata HPP-1 construction project, which holds broad economic, environmental, and social benefits and prospects for both the country and the Central Asian region.

The parties also discussed the upcoming "spring meetings" of the WB and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in April 2024, as well as the forthcoming energy forum in Austria in June of the current year.

According to Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Energy, the Kambarata HPP-1 is one of the largest hydropower projects in Central Asia. It will be located on the Naryn River. The HPP is designed to have a capacity of 1,860 MW and a reservoir volume of 5.4 billion cubic meters, with an expected annual electricity generation of 5.6 billion kWh.

In November 2023, Kyrgyzstan signed an agreement with the WB for technical assistance amounting to $5 million to update the feasibility study of the Kambarata HPP-1.