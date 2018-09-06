Tajikistan, China discuss security on Afghanistan border

6 September 2018 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

Trend:

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Colonel General Xu Qiliang, Deputy Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People's Republic of China (PRC) have announced at a meeting in Dushanbe the priority of bilateral cooperation in military sphere, the press service of the Tajik president stated Sept. 6, Interfax reported.

The sides also discussed the issues of implementation of the previously signed agreements, provision of security on the border with Afghanistan and the issues of collective counteraction against terrorism and extremism, as well as illegal drug trafficking.

Emomali Rahmon and Xu Qiliang expressed satisfaction with the development of strategic cooperation between the two countries.

It is expected that on Sept. 6, Deputy Chairman of the CMC of the PRC will meet with Defense Minister of Tajikistan Sherali Mirzo, as well as will visit one of the military units.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan to be represented by national stand at int'l exhibitions by end of year
Economy news 12:45
Oil dips on emerging market turbulence, but looming Iran sanctions support
Oil&Gas 12:27
China says has to retaliate if U.S. implements new tariffs
China 12:22
Azerbaijan aims at increasing trade ties with China
Economy news 12:16
Turkey names place for construction of country's 3rd nuclear power plant
Oil&Gas 10:32
China eyes to increase gas supplies from Russia, Kazakhstan
China 10:21
Latest
Azerbaijani, Croatian presidents hold one-on-one meeting (PHOTO)
Politics 13:05
Trading on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange down by 22%
Economy news 12:53
Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns attack in Kabul
Turkey 12:52
Official welcome ceremony held for Ilham Aliyev in Croatia’s Zagreb (PHOTO)
Politics 12:51
Shekel at strongest for three months against dollar
Israel 12:46
Azerbaijan to be represented by national stand at int'l exhibitions by end of year
Economy news 12:45
Inflation in Russia expected to reach 4.5-5% in 2019 — minister
Russia 12:44
Britain and France agree a deal on scallop fishing
Europe 12:43
Oil dips on emerging market turbulence, but looming Iran sanctions support
Oil&Gas 12:27