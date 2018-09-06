Tajikistan, China discuss security on Afghanistan border

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

Trend:

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Colonel General Xu Qiliang, Deputy Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People's Republic of China (PRC) have announced at a meeting in Dushanbe the priority of bilateral cooperation in military sphere, the press service of the Tajik president stated Sept. 6, Interfax reported.

The sides also discussed the issues of implementation of the previously signed agreements, provision of security on the border with Afghanistan and the issues of collective counteraction against terrorism and extremism, as well as illegal drug trafficking.

Emomali Rahmon and Xu Qiliang expressed satisfaction with the development of strategic cooperation between the two countries.

It is expected that on Sept. 6, Deputy Chairman of the CMC of the PRC will meet with Defense Minister of Tajikistan Sherali Mirzo, as well as will visit one of the military units.

