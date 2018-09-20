Ministers of SCO countries mull economic co-op in Dushanbe

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

Issues of development and deepening of regional economic cooperation were discussed in Dushanbe city at the meeting of ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, Sputnik Tajikistan reported citing TajikTA news agency.

“Representatives of India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, as well as the SCO Secretariat took part in the meeting,” the Tajik government said in a message.

The meeting was chaired by Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan Nematullo Hikmatullozoda.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the state and prospects of trade, economic and investment cooperation in the SCO region.

The heads of delegations considered the draft report of the SCO Secretariat on the implementation of the program of multilateral trade and economic cooperation of the SCO member states and recommended its submission in accordance with the established procedure for approval of the next meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government to be held Oct. 11-12 in Dushanbe.

Following the meeting of the ministers, the heads of the delegations of the SCO member states signed a protocol.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news