Turkmenistan, UN mull SDG implementation

17 August 2018 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 17

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

The Turkmen Foreign Ministry hosted a round table meeting on implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Turkmenistan, the country's Foreign Ministry said in a message.

The event was attended by heads of several ministries and departments of Turkmenistan, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), representatives of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Turkmenistan.

One of the objectives of the event includes harmonization of the SDG indicators considering the changes proposed by the UN, the message said.

The participants of the round table meeting made specific proposals for determining the frequency of information collection on SDG indicators, publication of a general collection with provisions and responsible parties for the SDG in Turkmenistan and a plan for holding meetings among the relevant ministries and departments of Turkmenistan with the involvement of UN agencies for the preparation of a voluntary national review, the message noted.

