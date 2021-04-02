Turkmenistan calls for co-op in energy security, transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2

Turkmenistan calls for cooperation in energy security and transport, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov called for cooperation in the above-mentioned areas, speaking at the informal Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council).

The president noted the importance of expanding cooperation in the field of transport, communications and communications from the point of view of sustainable development. The actions of Turkmenistan to establish transport and transit corridors of regional and international significance were outlined.

Within the framework of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, the Turkmen side made a proposal on multilateral consideration of issues of ensuring stable international transport during emergencies.

Turkmenistan intends to hold a Ministerial Conference on Transport for Landlocked Developing Countries this year.

In addition, being the initiator of a number of resolutions of the UN General Assembly in the field of energy supplies to the world markets, including “Reliable and Stable Transit of Energy Carriers and Its role in the Provision of Sustainable Development and International Cooperation”, the president noted that the country is guided by the consideration of equal and fair use of world energy sources.

Turkmenistan has been taking steps to establish a broad international partnership in the field of comprehensive energy security. In 2017, Turkmenistan proposed the creation of a special body - the UN Energy Council and the UN expert group on energy security.

For Turkmenistan, the strategic priority for ensuring energy security is the diversification of transport infrastructure, which can ensure the delivery of energy resources to international markets through creating an extensive network of a multivariate pipeline system.

