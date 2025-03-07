Turkmenistan, Georgia forge stronger customs ties with new deal

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 7. Turkmenistan and Georgia signed a cooperation and mutual administrative assistance agreement in customs matters today in Ashgabat, Trend reports via the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.

The agreement was signed following extensive negotiations during the official visit of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze to Turkmenistan.

The agreement serves as a legal foundation for further practical collaboration between the customs authorities of Turkmenistan and Georgia.

Under the document, both sides will cooperate and exchange experience on a wide range of issues, including combating customs violations, such as smuggling, electronic exchange of information on goods and vehicles crossing borders, data analysis in customs statistics, and customs risk management.

Turkmenistan and Georgia have steadily developed strong ties, particularly in trade, energy, and transportation. In 2024, the trade volume between Turkmenistan and Georgia reached $81 million. Georgian exports to Turkmenistan increased by 158 percent compared to 2023, totaling $22.93 million.