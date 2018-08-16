President of Uzbekistan to make first official visit to India

16 August 2018 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

By Fikret Dolukhanov - Trend:

The first state visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to India will take place in October 2018, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Sukhrob Kholmuradov said, opening the meeting of the eleventh Uzbek-Indian intergovernmental commission, Uzbek media reported Aug. 16.

"I hope that during today's meeting of the commission, as well as the bilateral business forum, we will agree on concrete joint events and projects that will fill the agenda of our leaders' upcoming meeting in the city of Delhi with concrete practical content," Kholmuradov said.

The official expressed hope that the visit will open a new page in the interstate relations, especially in the sphere of economy, trade and investment.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit is expected to coincide with the state holiday of India - Gandhi's birthday, India's Minister of Trade and Industry Suresh Prabhu said. Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan intends to attract FDI worth more than $5B
Economy news 15 August 11:35
Uzbekistan attracting investments in light industry of Tashkent (PHOTO)
Economy news 11 August 15:32
Uzbekistan introduces online check cashing machines
Economy news 6 August 12:53
Foreign companies account for third of investments in Uzbek railway sector
Economy news 6 August 11:39
Uzbekistan to produce world-class wine varieties, develop winemaking
Economy news 4 August 15:03
Shavkat Mirziyoyev orders creating modern business centers in Uzbekistan
Economy news 4 August 11:50
Latest
Baku to host ADEX 2018 defense exhibition in September
Society 16:40
Azerbaijan sees rise in chemical products output
Economy news 16:39
Azerbaijani health control technology to be used in major project in Turkey
ICT 16:31
Azerbaijan's non-oil industry grows
Economy news 15:54
Azerbaijani population’s income growing
Economy news 15:53
Iran-Iraq commercial co-op won't get hurt by US sanctions - Chamber of Commerce
Economy news 15:51
Caspian Energy Award to be presented to presidents of five Caspian countries (PHOTO)
Business 15:39
Uzbekistan may join North-South transport corridor
Economy news 15:27
S&P Global Ratings improves forecast on Kazakh bank’s ratings
Economy news 15:24