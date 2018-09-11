Uzbek president to get acquainted with Tajik aluminum plant

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as part of his participation in the Summit of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe, scheduled for September 27-28, will visit the city of Tajik metallurgists - Tursunzoda, Tajik media reported citing a source in the country’s government.

It is expected that the Uzbek president will get acquainted with the activities of the Tajik Aluminum Company (TALCO).

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will visit the plant together with Mirziyoyev.

The presidents will also visit the farms of the Tajik viticulturists.

