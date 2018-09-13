Belarus, Uzbekistan to create joint ventures in pharmaceuticals, engineering, agriculture

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

Trend:

Belarus and Uzbekistan plan to establish joint ventures on pharmaceuticals, in engineering sector and agro-industrial complex, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Uzbekistan Leonid Marinich announced Sept. 12, BelTA reported.

"We are negotiating by the initiative of the Uzbek side for establishment of enterprises in the field of mechanical engineering. There is an interest in the vehicles manufactured in Gomel city, the interest in the vehicles manufactured by "Bobruiskagromash" OJSC is increasing,” Leonid Marinich said.

“Also, to date, we have not had any projects in the field of agro-industrial production, so during the visit of the President of Belarus to Uzbekistan we will consider the establishment of joint ventures in the field of agro-industrial complex," the ambassador added.

This refers to cooperation in the field of dairy cattle breeding, poultry farming and processing of agricultural products.

"We also propose to adopt our experience in the storage of agricultural products," the ambassador said.

In addition, the parties plan to establish two pharmaceutical enterprises. One of them will specialize in the production of cancer drugs, the other - in the production of drugs developed on the basis of medicinal herbs growing in Uzbekistan.

The diplomat noted that the first official visit of Alexander Lukashenko to Uzbekistan in more than 20 recent years will be a breakthrough moment in bilateral relations not only in the political but also in the economic sphere.

"The entire package of documents that has been prepared for signing, economic contracts that will be signed during the business forum, and the meeting of the heads of state confirm that the visit will be explosive in our relations," he said.

Leonid Marinich stressed that Belarus is not positioning itself as a country that comes only to sell its products. It is important for Belarus to establish joint production enterprises, thereby contributing to the development of both national economy of Belarus and the economy of its partners.

"Today we openly say that the economy of Belarus and the economy of Uzbekistan do not compete, but complement each other," the ambassador said. "We have come here to create jobs, to participate in development of the economy of Uzbekistan and thereby to achieve economic revival in our economy."

In January-July, the trade turnover between the countries amounted to $99.5 million (a 165.2 percent increase as compared to the same period in 2017). Belarus supplies tractors, semi-trailer truck, spare parts for automotive and agricultural vehicles, chassis with engines and bodywork for vehicles, sugar to Uzbekistan. The cotton yarn, grapes, fruits, nuts, juices, knitted fabrics are imported from Uzbekistan to Belarus.

