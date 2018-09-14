Belarus, Uzbekistan ink deal on co-op in science, technology

14 September 2018 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Trend:

Belarus and Uzbekistan signed an agreement on cooperation in science and technology, BelTA news agency reported citing the State Committee on Science and Technology of Belarus.

The document was signed by the committee’s Chairman Aleksandr Shumilin and Minister of Innovative Development of Uzbekistan Ibrohim Abdurakhmanov.

The document provides that the parties develop and strengthen long-term scientific and technical cooperation in the energy, medicine, nano- and biotechnologies, information and communication technologies, robotics, agro-industrial technologies.

Belarus and Uzbekistan also plan to carry out joint scientific and technical projects and programs, hold events in the scientific and technical spheres.

In order to coordinate bilateral interaction, it is planned to create a joint commission for cooperation in science and technology.

