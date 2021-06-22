Uzbekistan enforces prohibition of production and stockpiling of biological weapons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan, as a party to the Convention on the Prohibition of Bacteriological and Toxin Weapons, prohibits the production and accumulation of biological weapons, Trend reports referring to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

The ministry said that recently cases of unfounded statements addressed to Uzbekistan regarding cooperation with Western countries in the field of biosafety, which allegedly poses a threat to neighboring countries, have increased.

"We draw attention to the fact that the information disseminated in a number of media about the alleged purpose of the laboratories available in Uzbekistan for the production of biological weapons is absolutely untrue," the statement said.

Also, the Foreign Ministry noted that these laboratories are intended only for diagnostic research and operation exclusively for peaceful purposes.

“Moreover, Uzbekistan, as a party to the Convention on the Prohibition of Bacteriological and Toxin Weapons, ensures the prohibition of the production and accumulation of biological weapons,” the Uzbek Foreign Ministry stressed.

The Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan believes that any unfounded statements addressed to the Uzbek side create a certain tension in bilateral relations and, most importantly, damage the interstate trusting dialogue.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva