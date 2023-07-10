Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulates re-elected President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 10. President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his victory in the presidential election, Trend reports.

During the phone conversation, the heads of state discussed the need for joint and comprehensive preparation for the upcoming high-level meeting of the Council for Strategic Cooperation.

The achieved high level of relations between Uzbekistan and Türkiye within the framework of the enhanced strategic partnership was noted with great satisfaction.

Special attention was given to the further development of active contacts and exchanges, increasing mutual trade, and supporting the implementation of important investment projects and humanitarian programs.

In the early presidential election held in Uzbekistan on July 9, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the candidate from the Movement of Entrepreneurs and Businesspeople - the Liberal Democratic Party (UzLiDeP), won, gaining 87.05 percent of the votes.

Following the death of President Islam Karimov, Mirziyoyev was appointed by the Parliament as interim president of Uzbekistan on 8 September 2016. He was subsequently elected as president in the December 2016 presidential election, winning 88.6% of the vote, and was sworn in on 14 December 2016.

Previously he was the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan from 2003 to 2016.