China introduces innovations for Uzbekistan's HPPs

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 8. China introduced an automation system for controlling generators in Uzbekistan’s hydroelectric power plants, Trend reports.

Total cost of the project exceeded $18.5 million, $4.1 million of which was provided by Uzbekhydroenergo JSC, and $14.4 million was a Chinese loan.

Repairs at hydroelectric power plants of the Chirchik-Bozsu cascade allowed for significant increase in their capacities and generation of electricity.

Power generated at the Bozsu-1 hydroelectric power station fell down by half since its construction in 1926. During the reconstruction, with the help of Chinese specialists, two new turbines were installed at the station, which resulted in the total capacity of the plant reaching 6 MW. Hydroelectric Power Plant of the Chirchik-Bozsu cascade is now forecasted to produce 44 million kWh of electricity per year.

As per data provided by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy, 31.9 billion kWh of electricity was produced in Uzbekistan from January through May 2023, which is 1 billion kWh or 3.3 percent more than in the same period last year. Overall, 74.3 billion kWh of electricity was produced in Uzbekistan in 2022.