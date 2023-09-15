Uzbekistan, Germany negotiate renewal of flights

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 15. Uzbekistan’s Uzaviation has offered German Lufthansa airline to start flying to Uzbekistan again, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed between Director of Uzaviation agency Tahir Nazarov and the representatives of German airline. The parties negotiated on strengthening transport and logistics ties, increasing mutual tourist flows and launching new tourist routes between the two countries, more specifically, the restart of the Frankfurt — Tashkent flight.

Lufthansa operated regular passenger flights to Tashkent from Frankfurt from 1993 through 2001. The route was closed due to a drop in demand for air transportation after the events of September 11. The carrier resumed regular flights to the capital of Uzbekistan in 2010, but later curtailed them again.

Earlier this year, Uzbekistan and Germany discussed issues of expanding tourist programs, developing new tourist routes of interest to tourists from Germany, and intensifying cooperation with German tour operators, as well as concluding contracts between travel companies and expanding cooperation networks.