Uzbekistan, Voltalia to ink hybrid energy buy deal - Carole Pontais (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Voltalia is set to sign a power purchase agreement with Uzbekistan for the hybrid complex, named the Artemisya project, Voltalia Country Manager in Uzbekistan Carole Pontais told Trend in an exclusive interview.

“The hybrid complex will combine three technologies (wind, solar, and BESS) on the same site. The development team based in Tashkent has been working on this project for more than one year. The environmental and site studies have completed, and the measurement-met masts have been installed on site. The next stage will be the signature of the power purchase agreement with Uzbekistan,” she said.

Carole Pontais noted that Uzbekistan confirmed the ambition to significantly increase its renewable energy sources by 2030. The country’s Ministry of Energy is working hard to achieve this target, and a couple of renewable energy power plants are already in operation.

“Voltalia is committed to participating in this ambition and is willing to develop, finance, build, and maintain several renewable power plants in Uzbekistan. Besides the standard solar and wind energies, Voltalia can bring solutions in storage systems and solar rooftops,” she emphasized.

The Voltalia Country Manager also mentioned that the 126 MW Sarimay solar power plant is currently under construction in the Khorezm region. The first connection to the grid is expected in the second half of 2025.

“This project, Voltalia’s first in Uzbekistan, has already been a success story after being awarded by Uzbekistan in 2022. Voltalia has long-term ambitions in the country and aims to successfully complete many more projects in the future,” she concluded.