Azerbaijan's Baku hosts event on country's agricultural insurance dev't and prospects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. An event themed "Agricultural insurance in Azerbaijan: development and prospects" is taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

The purpose of the event is to meet with media representatives and journalists, inform the media about the activities of the Agricultural Insurance Fund, and summarize the results of 2024.

The event is attended by Chairman of the Board of the Agricultural Insurance Fund Fuad Sadigov, Advisor to the Minister of Agriculture Zaur Aliyev, Head of the Media Development Agency's Department Elshan Aghayev, Head of the International Cooperation and Research Department of the Agricultural Insurance Fund Azar Mammadov, as well as media representatives.

Will be updated