French colonial media delegation reunites with Azerbaijan's BIG leadership (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The meeting was held between media representatives from French colonies and the leadership of the Baku Initiative Group, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the participants were provided with detailed information about the activities, goals, and directions of the organization.

Meanwhile, a video about the projects implemented by the organization at the international level for the last two years was demonstrated.

The head of BIG, Abbasov, stated that recently the organization's website and its profiles on social networks have been subjected to massive cyberattacks, and foreign interference has increased dramatically. In this regard, journalists were presented with a video reflecting foreign interventions based on real facts.

The meeting also provided answers to the biased and biased theses purposefully put forward by French officials and media of this country against Azerbaijan and BIG. Abbasov stressed that one of the goals of organizing the visit of foreign journalists is to prove that these biased accusations do not reflect the truth.

To note, during the visit, 12 representatives of foreign media will have numerous meetings and will be involved in special training in the field of communications.