Kyrgyzstan's National Bank announces ruling on refinancing rate

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 25. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has kept the refinancing rate at nine percent, Trend reports via the bank's statement.

The statement pointed out that external factors continue to have a key influence on the price dynamics in the country. The external economic conditions remain ambiguous and are characterized by high uncertainty.

At the same time, the impact of internal factors on price dynamics (the planned revision of state tariff policy and the sustained internal demand) was assessed as moderate.

The country's economic activity is on the upswing, largely thanks to the bustling services and construction sectors. In January 2025, the GDP took a leap, jumping by 10.6 percent compared to the same time last year.

Inflation since the beginning of the year amounted to 1.5 percent, while the annual rate was 6.9 percent. A slowdown in price growth is observed in the non-food segment, while food products and services are increasing in price at a moderate pace.

To note, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan cut the refinancing interest rate from 13 to 11 percent in April 2024 and then from 11 to nine percent last May.

