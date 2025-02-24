UAE, Albania sign framework agreement to boost renewable energy in Mediterranean

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. A framework agreement aimed at advancing energy systems transformation in the Mediterranean region was signed in Tirana, Albania, in the presence of HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and HE Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania, Trend reports.

The agreement was officially signed by HE Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of Masdar, Jasim Husain Thabet, Group CEO and Managing Director of TAQA, Erald Elezi, CEO of KESH, and Elisian Bici, CEO of OST.

This agreement is part of the broader Tripartite Initiative, which seeks to enhance collaboration on energy transformation in the Mediterranean. It builds on the strategic partnership framework established between the UAE, Albania, and Italy at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2025. The initiative focuses on renewable energy and energy infrastructure development, aiming to support the region’s transition toward sustainable energy systems.