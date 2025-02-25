Qazaq Air to launch new route from Astana to Uzbekistan’s Samarkand

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 25. Qazaq Air is expanding its network with a new, exciting route from Astana to Samarkand, launching on May 1, 2025, Trend reports via Qazaq Air.

This new service not only paves the way for smoother travel to one of the world’s oldest cities but also gives passengers a golden opportunity to soak up the rich cultural and historical heritage of Kazakhstan’s spiritual heart, Turkestan, during a convenient layover.

The flight schedule is designed to give passengers ample time to explore Turkestan, including its famous attractions such as the mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi. Travelers will have a seamless transit, with just 50 minutes to 1 hour between flights.

Flight Schedule Overview:

Thursdays: Astana 16:15 - Samarkand 20:00 (1-hour stop in Turkestan); Samarkand 21:00 - Astana 01:30 (50-minute stop in Turkestan)

Sundays: Astana 07:25-Samarkand 11:00 (50-minute stop in Turkestan); Samarkand 12:00-Astana 15:30 (40-minute stop in Turkestan).

For Passengers from Turkestan:



Thursdays: Turkestan 19:10 - Samarkand 20:00; Samarkand 21:00 - Turkestan 21:50

Sundays: Turkestan 10:10 - Samarkand 11:00; Samarkand 12:00 - Turkestan 13:00

Tickets start at $82 for one-way flights, with even more affordable prices starting at $46 for travelers departing from Turkestan.



In addition, passengers from Karaganda and Kostanay will benefit from connecting flights via Turkestan, streamlining their travel while minimizing travel time.

Qazaq Air is rolling out this new service with its state-of-the-art De-Havilland Dash 8-Q400 aircraft, putting safety and comfort front and center for all passengers on board.

