Azerbaijan reaches out to UN on missing persons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Baku has called on the UN to demand full cooperation from Armenia regarding the missing persons, Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said at the High-level Segment during the 56th Session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva today, Trend reports.

"Speaking of the crimes committed during the war, it is of vital importance to shed light on the fate of about 4,000 citizens of Azerbaijan who went missing as a result of the conflict and to end the continuing suffering of their families.

We call on the relevant UN bodies and mechanisms to keep this issue high on their agenda and demand full cooperation from Armenia in order to bring clarity to the fate and whereabouts of these people," he emphasized.

