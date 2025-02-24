Kyrgyzstan moves to raise capital through eurobonds for energy projects

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 24. Kyrgyzstan is set to issue euro bonds on the international capital market, aimed at funding priority projects in the energy sector, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Finance.

According to information, Kyrgyzstan plans to issue euro bonds worth up to $1.7 billion, with maturities of up to ten years, and in various currencies, including US dollars, euros, Chinese yuan, UAE dirhams, Hong Kong dollars, and the national currency. This marks the first time Kyrgyzstan will enter the international market with euro bonds.

Economy and Commerce Minister Bakyt Sydykov previously stated that the bonds would be issued in Hong Kong. As part of the preparations for the issuance, the country is actively working on improving its sovereign ratings and closely cooperating with consultants and banks providing support.

The Kyrgyz Ministry of Finance had previously held a series of road shows in Hong Kong, Beijing and Shanghai to prepare for the issuance of Eurobonds in the Chinese capital market.

Eurobonds are international bonds issued by governments or companies to raise borrowed funds on global financial markets.