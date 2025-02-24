Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan explore new avenues for co-op

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 24. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliyev and Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov discussed the current state and future of Kyrgyz-Kazakh cooperation during the talks in Astana, Trend reports via the country's Cabinet of Ministers.

The meeting also discussed the 7th meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council and the 2nd meeting of the Interregional Forum, as well as the signing of the Comprehensive Plan of Cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan for 2025-2027.

To note, the chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan arrived on an official visit to Kazakhstan. In the course of the official visit, the head of the Kyrgyz government will also meet with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. This is the first official visit of Kasymaliev to a foreign country following his appointment as Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers.