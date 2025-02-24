Azerbaijan, Netherlands focus on impediments to peace process

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Marcel De Vink, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The meeting focused on the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands, including the current situation in the region.

The sides pointed out great opportunities for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands, underlining the importance of mechanisms for mutual discussion, particularly political consultations, and reciprocal visits in eliminating the difficulties hindering the development of relations.

Bayramov provided a detailed update on Azerbaijan’s Presidency of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, as well as the key outcomes achieved during the session in Baku last year. The minister underscored that despite the double standards that hindered the process, the important results were achieved by Azerbaijan's COP29 chairmanship on several crucial elements, in particular, the agreement on a new collective quantitative goal on climate finance, which is the key priority of the COP29 chairmanship.

Moreover, Bayramov informed the Dutch vice minister of foreign affairs about the current situation in the region during the post-conflict period, the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, the work carried out on delimitation, as well as the current difficulties and challenges impeding the advancement of the peace agenda. The FM emphasized that the problem of double standards faced in the past conflict, including during the post-conflict period, is regrettable and does not serve regional peace and constructive efforts.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

On the same day, political consultations were held between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and the Netherlands. The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and the Dutch delegation was led by Marcel De Vink.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel