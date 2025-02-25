Azerbaijani oil exhibits marginal depreciation in valuation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta decreased on February 21 by $0.19 (0.24 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $76.71 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light also went down by $0.18 (0.24 percent) to $75.36 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude declined by $0.3 (0.5 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $59.44 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, was $0.45 (0.6 percent) less than the previous rate, standing at $74.57 per barrel.

The official exchange rate for February 22 is 1.7 AZN/USD.

In the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025, the average price of one barrel of oil was calculated at $70.

