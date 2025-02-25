Chinese company to raise Central Asia's longest road bridge in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 25. The Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan and the Tajik branch of Zhejiang Communications Construction Group (ZCCC) Chinese company, have signed a cooperation agreement for the construction of the longest road bridge in Central Asia in the country, Trend reports.

The bridge will be built as part of the Obigarm – Nurobod road construction project. It is planned to be 920 meters long (including the connecting roads, totaling 1,500 meters) and will be located in the Nurabad region, crossing the Surkhab river.

Under the terms of the agreement, the bridge is expected to be completed and operational within 4 years, adhering to modern road construction standards, with the participation of experienced local and international specialists. However, the Minister pointed out that the construction might wrap up ahead of schedule.

The total cost of the project, including tasks, activities, and required materials, amounts to 427 million Chinese yuan (approximately $59.857 million). The bridge will be built as part of the country's strategic goal to overcome communication deadlocks and transform Tajikistan into a transit hub.

ZCCC operates as a government-owned entity, focusing on the development and enhancement of transportation infrastructure systems.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel