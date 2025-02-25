Kazakhstan and Oman explore new economic partnerships

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 25. Kazakhstan and Oman explored new economic partnerships during ministerial talks, Trend reports.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi, has arrived on an official visit to Kazakhstan.

In Kazakhstan's Astana, the high-ranking guest was met by the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu. The visit program includes talks between the foreign ministers in both narrow and expanded formats.

"Kazakhstan, as the leading economic partner of Oman in Central Asia, is striving to fully realize the potential of our trade cooperation. Oman has a well-deserved investment presence in our economy, with the total capital inflow currently exceeding $253 million. In this spirit, we fully support Oman's initiative to create a Direct Investment Fund for Kazakhstan and neighboring countries. I am confident that today's meeting will bring even more mutually beneficial results for our agenda," said Nurtleu, opening the meeting.

According to him, strengthening economic ties also creates opportunities for expanding cultural and interpersonal exchanges. For example, last year, the number of Kazakh visitors to Oman increased by 37 percent, reaching 21,000 people.

To note, the last time the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman visited Kazakhstan on an official trip was in 2004. This meeting, which took place almost 20 years later, symbolizes the revival of bilateral relations.

