Masdar inks agreement to advance strategic energy partnership between UAE, Italy, and Albania

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Masdar, the UAE’s flagship renewable energy company, has today signed an agreement with TAQA Transmission, part of TAQA Group, and Eni S.p.A., marking a significant step forward in the tripartite strategic partnership between the UAE, Italy, and Albania, Trend reports via Masdar.

The agreement is part of a framework that aims to facilitate collaboration on the establishment of a long-term power off-take agreement in Italy. This will support the renewable energy capacity to be produced in Albania and transmitted via the cross-border interconnection between Albania and Italy.

As part of the tripartite initiative, Masdar and TAQA Transmission have been nominated as the designated entities from the UAE, while Albania's Korporata Elektroenergjitike Shqiptare (KESH) and OPERATORI I SISTEMIT TE TRANSMETIMIT SHQIPTARE (OST) represent Albania. Eni has been identified as the preferred potential off-taker for the renewable energy produced.

Signed at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025, this partnership aims to enhance energy security, foster sustainable development, and drive the Mediterranean region’s energy transformation through multilateral cooperation between the three nations.

