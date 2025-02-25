Uzbekistan, Cerberus Frontier discuss investment opportunities in key domains

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 24. Uzbekistan and Cerberus Frontier discussed new investment opportunities in such sectors as energy, chemicals, metallurgy, and ICT, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between Uzbekistan's Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov and Mikheil Nibladze, Managing Director of Cerberus Frontier.

During the meeting, the two sides shared insights on promising projects and the potential for collaboration. The executive team at Cerberus Frontier articulated a robust appreciation for the investment ecosystem in Uzbekistan, emphasizing both the operational execution and regulatory framework. They reiterated their strategic intent to penetrate the Uzbek market, encompassing collaborative ventures with indigenous telecommunications entities.

Established in 2011, Cerberus Frontier strategically allocates capital in high-velocity markets throughout Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. With offices in six countries and assets under management totaling $60 billion, the company is well-positioned for expanding its operations globally.

