Azerbaijan accedes to Maritime Security Centre of Excellence (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaija

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. A technical agreement was signed regarding Azerbaijan’s first accession to the Maritime Security Centre of Excellence (MARSEC COE) as a member, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The signing took place during an event with the participation of representatives from Azerbaijan, Portugal, Romania, Türkiye and Greece at NATO Allied Command Transformation.

The main activities of the MARSEC COE are to ensure the participation of member countries in maintaining maritime security and to encourage other countries to fulfill their obligations in this sphere.

According to the signed technical agreement document, an officer of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces will represent our country at the MARSEC COE for three years.

In accordance with the regulatory document, the Azerbaijani flag will wave at the NATO MARSEC COE, and an Azerbaijani representative will continuously operate at the center.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel