Azerbaijan reveals share of local crop areas availing insurance service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The insurance service is readily accessible to 96 percent of the crop areas in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Board of the Agricultural Insurance Fund Fuad Sadigov said at an event themed "Agricultural Insurance in Azerbaijan: Development and Prospects" today, Trend reports.

He indicated that in this trajectory, approximately 14 regulatory legal frameworks and statutes have been ratified.

"Taking into account the fact that there are 1.7 million crop areas in the country, we can already insure 450,000 hectares of land," Sadigov explained.

