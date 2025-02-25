EU appoints new special representative for Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The Council of the European Union has appointed Eduards Stiprais as the new EU Special Representative (EUSR) for Central Asia, Trend reports.

He will assume his role on March 1, 2025, with an initial two-year mandate, succeeding Terhi Hakala.

Stiprais will work to strengthen EU relations with Central Asian countries, promote regional stability, and support democracy, the rule of law, and human rights. He will also coordinate closely with the High Representative and engage with international organizations, including the OSCE and the United Nations, to enhance the EU’s effectiveness in the region.

EU Special Representatives advance the Union’s policies in key regions, promoting stability, governance, and reforms. Currently, eleven EUSRs support the EU’s foreign policy under High Representative Kaja Kallas.