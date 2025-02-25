Pakistan's prime minister concludes his visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has concluded his state visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

An honor guard was lined up for the high guest at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries were flying.

Sharif was seen off at the airport by First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev and other officials.

