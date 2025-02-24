Banks in Turkmenistan increase personal and business loans

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 24. As of January 1, 2025, the total credit funds doled out by Turkmenistan’s financial institutions to businesses, organizations, and individuals hit the jackpot at 92.14 billion manat (around $2.6 billion), Trend reports.

In comparison, the total credit balance as of January 1, 2024, stood at 89.1 billion manat (around $2.5 billion), reflecting a slight uptick in lending.

A hefty slice of the 2025 credit pie, ringing in at 52.13 billion manat (around $1.5 billion), found its way to government institutions and enterprises, keeping a consistent foothold in the grand scheme of things. The private sector, on the other hand, hit the ground running with a significant uptick in lending, as credit balances soared to 14.76 billion manat (around $414 million), a leap from 12.29 billion manat in 2024.

Furthermore, as of January 1, 2025, residents and entrepreneurs engaged in small-scale entrepreneurial endeavors (without establishing legal firms) obtained 25.25 billion manat (about $707 million) in credit, an increase from 21.81 billion manat (roughly $611 million) the preceding year.

These figures indicate a consistent upward trajectory in the aggregate credit volume, signifying an expanding economic landscape and enhanced accessibility to financial instruments for both individuals and enterprises across diverse sectors within Turkmenistan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel